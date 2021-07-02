‘The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America’

Air Date: July 2, 2021 10:00 am

Emory University historian CAROL ANDERSON argues that the origins of the Second Amendment were based more on a “fundamental fear of Black people” than fear of government tyranny. The “well-regulated militia” clause was more reflective of white colonists wanting to police Black people and wanting to be armed because they feared slave revolts. Guest host Tracey Matisak talks with Anderson about the impact of the Second Amendment on African Americans from slavery to the present. Her new book is The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America

