Woman shot dead at Smyrna Middle School in Delaware

A woman was killed after being shot outside a middle school in Smyrna, Delaware, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the front parking lot of Smyrna Middle School along Duck Creek Parkway. The middle school and high school are located at the same complex.

The victim was not a student and there is not currently a threat to student safety, Smyrna Police Lt. Brian Donner said in a news release.

The alleged shooter was chased by several police agencies into Maryland where they were apprehended, Donner said. The shooting was described as a domestic incident.

A representative with the Smyrna School District said in a phone call that they were dealing with the situation and could not comment further. It’s not clear how many students were in the building at the time.

Donner said the school district remains on a modified lockdown.

Smyrna is located just north of Dover, the state’s capital, and about 30 miles south of Wilmington.

The investigation is ongoing.