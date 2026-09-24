N.J. Gov. Sherrill calls on Lt. Gov. Caldwell to resign after releasing investigation findings

According to Sherrill, the investigation found “credible evidence” of sexual harassment.

“Credible evidence shows that the LG made a romantic advance toward a female staffer’s friend. After his advance was rebuffed, the LG told the staffer, in reference to her and her friend, that, ‘You young women are looking for young sperm,'” the report said.

“The LG’s comment, sexual in nature, caused the staffer to change the way she interacted with the LG at work, to attempt to distance herself from him, and to avoid travel with him when possible. We find that the LG’s conduct, as set forth in greater detail below, constituted sexual harassment, and was derogatory,” the report added.

Sherrill called the findings extremely troubling.

“I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization,” she said.

The investigation was conducted by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

Neither Caldwell nor his representatives immediately responded to the governor’s call for his resignation.

You can read the full report here.