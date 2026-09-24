N.J. Gov. Sherrill calls on Lt. Gov. Caldwell to resign after releasing investigation findings
The investigation began in May after the state's chief ethics officer received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Caldwell's conduct toward women.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is calling for the resignation of Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell following an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.
In a statement released Thursday night, Sherrill said the investigation found that Caldwell “engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office.”
“I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so,” Sherrill said.
The investigation began in May after the state’s chief ethics officer received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Caldwell’s conduct.
According to Sherrill, the investigation found “credible evidence” of sexual harassment.
“Credible evidence shows that the LG made a romantic advance toward a female staffer’s friend. After his advance was rebuffed, the LG told the staffer, in reference to her and her friend, that, ‘You young women are looking for young sperm,'” the report said.
“The LG’s comment, sexual in nature, caused the staffer to change the way she interacted with the LG at work, to attempt to distance herself from him, and to avoid travel with him when possible. We find that the LG’s conduct, as set forth in greater detail below, constituted sexual harassment, and was derogatory,” the report added.
Sherrill called the findings extremely troubling.
“I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization,” she said.
The investigation was conducted by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
Neither Caldwell nor his representatives immediately responded to the governor’s call for his resignation.
You can read the full report here.
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