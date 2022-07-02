As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.

“Their idea is to build 12, maybe more enormous facilities,” said Anne Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, of the proposed construction project.

Even though the liquified natural gas terminals planned for the Gulf Coast are hundreds of miles away from Delaware, Rolfes’ group hopes to get people in Rehoboth to imagine what such an industrial facility would look like here along Delaware’s beaches.

“So just imagine here in Rehoboth Beach, would you be okay, would you accept it if the fossil fuel industry was proposing to build 12 stadium-size export gas facilities on this beautiful beach?” Rolfes asked during a news conference along the boardwalk. “We don’t think you’d be okay with it. And in Louisiana, we’re not okay with it either.”

She said the plans take advantage of one of the lowest income parts of Louisiana, “a place where there are historic Black communities that fought for and won emancipation, where there are rich fishing communities, families that depend on oysters for survival.”

The group hopes the juxtaposition of pictures of LNG terminals compared to the clear view of the ocean afforded to Rehoboth visitors is enough to gain empathetic support for their cause. They’ve strategically targeted Rehoboth in part because of its most famous frequent visitor, President Joe Biden, who has spent many weekends at his beachside home nearby.