This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

A public hearing by the newly formed Philadelphia Liquefied Natural Gas Export Task Force drew criticism Thursday morning as testimony from opponents was rejected and several members of the public were blocked from attending in person.

State Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D-Phila.), who represents the River Wards, held his own press conference at The Navy Yard where the hearing took place. Hohenstein criticized the task force, saying members, who are primarily Republicans, blocked public comment.

“We can’t just pick one winning solution out of the fossil fuel industry and tell people that this is what they’ve got to take in their own communities,” Hohenstein said. That’s not the way it works. Open debate means we talk about all the options.”

The attendees who were refused entrance were told it was due to capacity issues.

The boom in new LNG, or liquefied natural gas, export facilities nationwide has garnered criticism from climate activists who say it will result in further natural gas production and lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the focus should be on building out renewables.

This particular hearing focused on safety, something of concern to the communities that line the Delaware River.

Former Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Republican-sponsored House Bill 2458 in November 2022, allowing a task force of elected officials to study the “existing obstacles, economic feasibility, economic impact, and the security necessities” to have the Port of Philadelphia serve as an LNG export terminal. State Rep. Martina White (R-Phila.) chairs the task force.

At the conclusion of their research period, the task force will create a final report complete with recommendations. However, Hohenstein, who represents the River Wards, takes issue with the lack of transparency.

The meeting itself was not well publicized. Tracy Carluccio from the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said she only found out about it last week.

“Apparently there was a notification in the Inquirer,” she said.