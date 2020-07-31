When the School District of Philadelphia announced plans to start the school year with kids in classrooms two days a week, Qiana Ortiz breathed a sigh of relief.

The 47-year-old single mom had secured spots in day care for her two boys, ages six and nine, for three days a week. The arrangement meant she could usually only work six-hour shifts as a customer service representative at Home Depot before catching a bus across town to pick them up, but it worked.

That set-up fell apart Thursday night, when Philadelphia’s School Board voted to abandon its “hybrid” approach in favor of reopening schools exclusively online.

“It’s a little bit of a disappointment,” Ortiz said. “I have to go to work. It’s really going to be difficult.”

Ortiz’s child care provider will likely not be able to take her boys during the rest of the week. That provider, like others across Philadelphia, says it cannot take school-age children full time without increased government subsidies. On Thursday night, Philadelphia school district officials said the city would be creating “safe drop-off centers” for parents to leave their children during the day, but didn’t offer specifics.

Ortiz also worries about the quality of education her sons — one of whom has a learning disorder — will receive entirely online. The Chromebook the district issued her sons never worked, she said, forcing them to share one iPad.

Ortiz said she would have voiced her concerns at one of the recent virtual school board meetings, but she didn’t know they were happening.

“What do you do?” Ortiz said with a nervous laugh. “You can’t do anything.”

School districts across the Philadelphia region are pivoting to entirely-online reopening plans, in large part because of intense opposition from parents and educators to a hybrid model. But some low-income parents who can’t work remotely say their voices have been left out of those conversations.