Child care dilemma: Philly parents scrambling to plan for three days a week of virtual school

When Melissa Roselli, 43, found out on Wednesday that the Philadelphia School District’s reopening plan has most children attending in-person classes only two days a week, she felt her stomach sink. Her daughter 7-year-old Francesca will be starting second grade at McCall Elementary this year.

“I need to go to work,” said Roselli, a primary care doctor who lives in Center City. “In the middle of a pandemic, people need their doctors to be present.”

Roselli can work remotely, but usually only two days a week, leaving one day of child care uncovered.The family can afford a babysitter, but finding someone consistently available one day a week is a challenge. Roselli’s husband, also a physician, spent much of this spring treating COVID-19 patients and living away from the family — something he would repeat if cases spike in the city again. And Roselli’s child care provider told her it may not be open in the fall.

The lack of options, Rosselli said, has her considering what was previously unthinkable: closing her private practice.

“In one way, this is what we signed up for as physicians,” Roselli said. “But we never really thought about it in a pandemic setting, having to choose between job and children, kind of always assuming they would be in school.”

Elizabeth Manuel, 41, is still waiting for the school her 10-year-old daughter Layla attends, Independence Charter West, to announce its re-opening plan. She’s planning on a limited schedule, which has her worried. Manuel, a single parent, works as a home hospice aid, and already used all of her leave time for the year to stay home with her daughter in the spring. Manuel reached out to her child care provider about sending Layla there on days she is out of school, but was told there likely would not be space.

“I risk going to work leaving her [at home] to be at school, and then what, [social services] comes and takes my daughter?” Manuel said. “Then, what, I quit my job and in the same notion, I can’t pay my bills or feed my kids? It’s going to be really, really hard.”

Simi Chung’s 7-year-old daughter Serenity is a rising third-grader at McCall. Chung, 38, works seven days a week at both a nail salon and at the pretzel franchise she opened in the Fashion District mall in January. If Chung’s child care center doesn’t take Serenity on virtual learning days, she said she would have to leave her husband to run the business by himself so she could watch her daughter.

“I don’t feel like [the decision] considered parents,” Chung said. “Or working parents, at least.”

Across the country, parents are scrambling to figure out child care plans that can accommodate a year, in which many cases, school will take place largely outside the classroom.

Some will turn to a patchwork of grandparents and relatives. Others are considering career changes. Some will opt for homeschooling.

Many parents — both those who can work from home and those who can’t — will turn to child care providers for the days their children would have normally been in school. But many Pennsylvania providers say logistical and financial concerns make it unlikely they will be able to accommodate the demand.