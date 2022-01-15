Philly schools plan to dramatically scale down virtual learning after MLK day

The School District of Philadelphia plans to dramatically scale down virtual learning next week, though that could change based on updates over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

This week, more than 100 district schools were virtual because of staffing shortages during the omicron surge, with more than a third of city schools lacking an in-person option.

Next week, though, just eight of more than 200 schools are planned to be virtual.

District officials have been under pressure from the unions representing teachers and principals to go fully virtual until omicron wanes, citing staff shortages and logistical problems at schools that have remained open.