Teachers seize the moment as parent demand fuels market for private tutors

‘It’s crazy…but I think it’s a great opportunity’

Coral Nuschke had a pretty traditional plan for life post-college graduation: the 22-year-old would get her teaching certificate, and then apply for a job at an elementary school in her native Bucks county. Then the pandemic hit.

“I had a reading exam scheduled [to become certified] but because of COVID and everything they canceled it,” said Nuschke, who graduated from East Carolina University this year. “A lot of my college friends who were in the same program as me are struggling to find jobs because a lot of the jobs want those tests to be taken.”

With no teaching job lined up, Nuschke’s mom helped her craft a Facebook post on some Bucks County forums advertising nannying and tutoring services to ensure she had some income and direction.

Within twenty-four hours, Nuschke said, seven families reached out. She’s now in the process of setting up a tutoring schedule that could have her earning more than $800 per week.

“It’s crazy. It’s nothing I ever expected,” she said. “But I think it’s a great opportunity for me at this point.”

College graduates and teachers taking a year off to pursue graduate degrees make up much of the tutor pool, said Jennifer Shemtob, founder of the Philadelphia area tutoring service, Teacher Time to Go.

The service currently has 80 tutors — 25 of whom have been hired within the last two weeks.

“The demand has grown tremendously,” Shemtob said. “I average 75 to 100 new inquiries a day.”

Many educators are drawn to the tutoring positions because it could limit their potential exposure to coronavirus. Nationwide, about a quarter of public school teachers are over 50, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Beth Ferguson, 60, chose to retire early from her position as a speech therapist at Gladwyne Elementary last year, in part because she was worried about being in a building with lots of students and staff, and didn’t feel comfortable teaching virtually.

She said a tutoring position would let her return to the work she loves.

“I love in-person learning, that’s why I did it for thirty-seven years,” she said. “Going virtual is not something I ever planned on, or wanted to do.”

Some teachers with full-time jobs are even planning to trade in those positions for private gigs.

One middle-school teacher who works in Philadelphia said she plans to leave her job to tutor a family in the suburbs. The 29-year-old teacher has Lyme disease, and doesn’t think she would be safe in the classroom. WHYY is not using her name because she fears retribution if she ultimately decides to keep her job.

“If we are only opening [restaurants] at 25% capacity…I don’t understand why schools — where there will be up to thousands of kids in them at a time, where they will be exercising and eating — why that is safe,” she said.

The family who offered her the tutoring position is looking to partner up with a few other families of similar-age children to form a pod. They’ve offered to pay the teacher a salary comparable to what she makes with the district.

Still, she said her decision was not easy. She cares deeply about equity in education, and worries that walking away from a diverse school to educate only the children of higher-income families will set that cause back.

“It’s definitely a moral dilemma,” she said. “But teaching can feel like a thankless job. And I think I’ve gotten to the point where I need to do what’s best for me, and my personal health.”