As the long, dark COVID-filled months stretch before us, and as schools scramble to respond to the latest curve balls thrown by the pandemic, the U.S. government must fully address the threats our school districts face moving forward. An unprecedented educational catastrophe is looming and will jeopardize our children’s future success, and thus the success of our country, if no countermeasures are taken.

I think I speak for all Pennsylvanians when I say the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is paramount. And our schools have been working hard to innovate new ways to protect their children and staff while still providing the best education possible. Of course, with positive COVID-19 cases continuing to mount and people being encouraged to stay home as much as they can, many schools are beginning to rely more and more on remote learning — which has been riddled with challenges, especially for rural schools in cash-strapped counties. Many teachers and administrators in these counties have found it particularly difficult to meet the needs of all of their students via technology alone without the resources they so desperately need.

When fewer people are working or able to pay their bills, this means fewer tax dollars are flowing into school coffers. While it is correct that Harrisburg was able to maintain level state funding for school districts in November with the help of the federal CARES Act, the local share of funding used to support schools has been pummeled by the recession. And when you take into account an additional $350 million from school districts’ budgets to pay for increased enrollment at cyber charter schools, the cost of additional safety precautions to protect students during in-school instruction, and the need to support students stranded at home with inadequate computers, WIFI, software, or other technology required to learn remotely, we have an extraordinary educational crisis on our hands.