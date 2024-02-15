From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“True Biz” by Sara Nović is the 2024 selection for the Free Library of Philadelphia’s annual citywide reading program, One Book, One Philadelphia.

The 2022 novel that appeared on the New York Times Bestseller list is an adventure yarn about kids who run away from a fictional school for the deaf.

The author, who is deaf and has lived most of her life in the Philadelphia area, said she is “more than thrilled” to have her novel selected for One Book.

“I’m so happy that these days, we are seeing progress and diverse media, that my deaf son can grow up in a world where there are deaf characters in books and deaf people on TV with whom he can identify,” Nović signed through an interpreter.

“But representation matters not only for us,” she said. “Constantly being centered and assuming one’s language and experience is universally limiting, too. It stifles the mind and the capacity for empathy. But books can change that.”

“True Biz” is written largely from the perspective of a 15-year-old girl named Charlie who was born deaf, but her parents attempted to “fix” her deafness by having a cochlear implant surgically installed in her ear. Not only does the technology prove to be faulty, but Charlie was raised with the assumption that she is a hearing child. She never learned American Sign Language.