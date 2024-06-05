Philly’s Free Library fired Author Event staff before they could quit

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Monday, four Free Library of Philadelphia staff members who run the renowned Author Events programs collectively submitted a one-month notice of their resignations. They planned to do their jobs until the end of June.

A few hours later, they were fired.

They say their termination happened so quickly and completely they had assumed future Author Events programs were canceled, and said so on social media.

“On the afternoon of the 3rd, while still performing our jobs, we discovered that we had been locked out of our work emails and were denied access to the building, thereby making it impossible for us to effectively manage these programs,” read a statement issued by Andy Kahan, Laura Kovacs, Jason Freeman and Nell Mittelstead.

“We sent the notice of canceled events in the midst of that uncertainty,” they said.

But the Author Events program was not canceled, according to a statement from The Free Library Foundation, which said the previous social media posts were “unauthorized.”

“The departure of the Author Event series staff was unfortunate,” read a statement by Free Library Foundation board chair Jeffry Benoliel. “Based on prior conversations there was a fundamental disagreement on the strategic direction chosen by the Board for the Foundation.”

The terminated staff members did not field questions about the disagreement but confirmed in their statement that the friction between them and the foundation had been ongoing.

“We had discussed our concerns with the Free Library and foundation leadership on numerous occasions,” they said.