The Free Books Project Fosters Community and Sparks Joy in Camden, New Jersey
The Free Books Project, The Philly Game Shop, Love & Honey and more!
Next on You Oughta Know, learn how The Free Books Project is improving access to literacy and creating connections. Visit The Philly Game Shop, where fantasy gamers find community. Discover a NoLibs friend chicken restaurant created with Love & Honey. Follow a social media influencer who finds fun in “The First State.” Visit a Hammonton, N.J. winery and distillery with beer expert Gary Monterosso.
