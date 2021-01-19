More than 100 people gathered in North Philadelphia Monday morning to help clean up the neighborhood as part of a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was organized by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Philly Democrat, and Terrill Haigler — a city sanitation worker better known by his Instagram handle, “Ya Fav Trashman.”

“Social distance, keep your mask up, but if you can smile under your mask, say hi to somebody,” Haigler exhorted the crowd before the pickup effort began. “Let’s fill this block with love, joy, and appreciation.”

Kenyatta noted that his political career was kickstarted when he became a junior block captain — a role his mother urged him to take on after hearing him complain about how dirty their block was.

“My mama said, ‘Malcolm if you care so much why don’t you go do something about it?’” Kenyatta said. “You all care, and you’re here to do something about it on MLK Day, which is amazing.”

Haigler built an audience on Instagram by giving people an inside look at Philadelphia’s often-criticized trash collection process. Since then, he’s used his platform to raise thousands of dollars to buy personal protective equipment for the city’s sanitation workers, and host a food drive.

Monday’s cleanup was more personal. Haigler lives just a few blocks away from where volunteers gathered.

“I’m elated [by the big turnout]” Haigler said. “I don’t even have words to explain how I feel that people care so much about somebody else’s community, somebody else’s block.”