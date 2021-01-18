Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

In March of 1966, at a press conference ahead of his address to the Medical Committee for Human Rights in Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said that, “of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhuman because it often results in physical death.”

Those health disparities were the focus of this year’s MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium set up a testing site at Girard College, the annual host of the city’s day of service, to provide free COVID-19 tests. A long line of drivers had already formed as the morning’s speakers kicked things off.

While Monday’s event offered testing, the group, over the weekend, began vaccinating people. The consortium’s founder, Dr. Ala Stanford, said that in one week, more than 8,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine from her, roughly 60% of whom are Black.

She said her group administered roughly 1,000 vaccines on Saturday and Sunday. Among the recipients were a woman who hoped to be vaccinated after her mother had died from COVID the night before; an HIV positive man who hoped to move his appointment up to accommodate his work schedule; people on oxygen and residents over 90.

Stanford dismissed the notion that Black people are, on the whole, more hesitant about the vaccine and instead said the real thing holding back the immunization effort is manpower.

“That National Guard that President-elect Biden is talking about? Bring them here to help us,” said Stanford. “We have the relationships, people are ready. We just need more people.”

Stanford’s group began inoculating people who fall into phase 1B, which includes a range of essential workers and people with chronic conditions. That’s despite the fact that the city is still officially only authorizing providers to offer the vaccine to the 1A group, which comprises health care workers and long-term care residents.