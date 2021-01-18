COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

On MLK Day, Dr. Ala Stanford calls on Biden to send National Guard to support vaccination efforts

Dr. Ala Stanford speaks at a podium during an MLK Day of Service event

Dr. Ala Stanford kicks off free COVID-19 testing with the Black Doctors Consortium at Girard College for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

In March of 1966, at a press conference ahead of his address to the Medical Committee for Human Rights in Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said that, “of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhuman because it often results in physical death.”

Those health disparities were the focus of this year’s MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium set up a testing site at Girard College, the annual host of the city’s day of service, to provide free COVID-19 tests. A long line of drivers had already formed as the morning’s speakers kicked things off.

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Consortium, greets people waiting in line for walk-up COVID-19 testing. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

While Monday’s event offered testing, the group, over the weekend, began vaccinating people. The consortium’s founder, Dr. Ala Stanford, said that in one week, more than 8,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine from her, roughly 60% of whom are Black.

She said her group administered roughly 1,000 vaccines on Saturday and Sunday. Among the recipients were a woman who hoped to be vaccinated after her mother had died from COVID the night before; an HIV positive man who hoped to move his appointment up to accommodate his work schedule; people on oxygen and residents over 90.

Stanford dismissed the notion that Black people are, on the whole, more hesitant about the vaccine and instead said the real thing holding back the immunization effort is manpower.

A long line of drivers waits for free COVID-19 testing at Girard College in Philadelphia on MLK Day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“That National Guard that President-elect Biden is talking about? Bring them here to help us,” said Stanford. “We have the relationships, people are ready. We just need more people.”

Stanford’s group began inoculating people who fall into phase 1B, which includes a range of essential workers and people with chronic conditions. That’s despite the fact that the city is still officially only authorizing providers to offer the vaccine to the 1A group, which comprises health care workers and long-term care residents.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave credit to Stanford and her group for recognizing and addressing the enormous disparity in health care access and outcomes for African Americans during the pandemic. In Philadelphia, Black people have died at a higher rate from the disease than any other group.

Kenney added that the pro-Trump rioters storming the Capitol, many of them wielding racist insignia, served as a reminder of just how fragile our democracy really is.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney helps to kick off free COVID-19 testing at Girard College’s MLK Day of Service event. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“I would never have anticipated having to call a member of Congress to make sure they’re OK in the Capitol,” said Kenney, describing having phoned local delegates Dwight Evans, Madeline Dean, and Mary Gay Scanlon during the Jan. 6 riot. “I’m serious, this is real, these people are crazy and they’re mean and we have to make sure we fight them back,” he said.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, who came of age politically in the civil rights movement and remembers working with King, also made a virtual appearance Monday. He drew a parallel between today and the time King wrote his letter from a Birmingham Jail,  describing both as inflection points in society.

“I’m hopeful that after we’ve seen what we’ve seen the last several days, as we go about the business of getting beyond the pandemic — the worst in over 100 years — that we will break our silence,” said Clyburn. “We cannot afford to consent to the things we are hearing and seeing by remaining silent.”

    The Black Doctors Consortium administered COVID-19 tests outside Girard College for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A long line of people wait to be tested for COVID-19 outside Girard College in Philadelphia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    The Black Doctors Consortium administered COVID-19 tests outside Girard College for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A long line of cars waits for free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Girard College on MLK Day in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

