Biden volunteers at Philabundance for MLK Day of Service

    By
  • NBC10 staff
    • January 18, 2021

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

With his inauguration just days away, President-Elect Joe Biden plans to spend the MLK Day of Service volunteering near home.

Biden and his wife, future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, are volunteering at Philabundance in Philadelphia Monday.

Philabundance provides more than 24 million pounds of food each year to those in need, including by providing food to smaller community food banks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

