The organization that has put on the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival for the last 28 years appears to have dissolved itself, and this year’s parade — which had been pushed to September as a “Lite” event with COVID-19 pandemic precautions — has been canceled.

The Philly Pride Presents website homepage is still active, but most of its other pages have been deleted, and the organization’s social media presence has been removed.

Philly Pride Presents attracted criticism from within the LGBTQ community a few weeks over a Facebook post about the historic 1969 Stonewall Riots that were described as people “dressed in women’s clothing” attacking police officers with bricks, saying “Ten police officers – including two police women – barricaded themselves.”

“Philly Presents made it seem like the police were under attack from people participating in civil disobedience,” said activist Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, co-founder of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative. “It also referred to trans people, more specifically trans women, as ‘Those dressed as women,’ which is a highly transphobic comment to make.”

That post, coupled with another post on Memorial Day that depicted a version of the Blue Lives Matter flag, replacing the blue stripe with a rainbow stripe, caused an outcry from many in the LGBTQ community who have complained that Philly Pride Presents cozies up to police. Many in the LGBTQ community feel — both in 1969 and now — that police have been, and still are, actively harmful to them.

In the past, Philly Pride Presents had approached the Greater Philadelphia Gay Officer Action League (GOAL) to receive the Grand Marshal Award of the 2016 parade. After a public outcry from the LGBTQ community, GOAL ultimately declined the award.

Now, without warning or explanation, Philly Pride Presents not only pulled the plug on the planned 2021 parade, but on the entire organization.