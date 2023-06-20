Are Philly-area Starbucks banning Pride displays? Decor varies from store to store

In some locations, like in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, where an employee said they’d heard they couldn’t have any decorations in the name of uniformity. In other stores, rainbows were up, but employees said they were told the decorations could only stay for the month of June.

A huge Pride flag hangs in the window of the Starbucks in Abington, Montgomery County. Despite the display, one employee said they’ve been facing censorship since last year.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said one Pride flag and other small stickers with Pride symbols had been posted in some more discreet places in the store, but were taken down this May, when they got a new district manager. Leadership described it as a way to “simplify and streamline” the shop, the employee said.

About eight miles away at Montco’s Marketplace in Huntingdon Valley Starbucks, several small Pride flags were propped up by the register. An employee said they hadn’t been asked to take them down, but are expecting to hear that order when June ends.

“One of our old managers said ‘Every month at Starbucks, except for Pride Month, is only about Starbucks,’” they said.

In Upper Dublin, Montgomery County and Warminster Township, Bucks County, employees said they had not wanted to display anything. The employees said they had not asked management if they could, but felt like they would be supported if they wanted to.

Confoy, the organizer and barista at Philadelphia’s Market Street store, said she and other Philly workers in touch with Starbucks United have decorated their shops without an issue, but are “watching carefully.”

“I think it does depend on your district manager,” Confoy said.

It’s not just about material displays, she said, but a broader censorship issue.

“Starbucks is a corporation that uses Pride and its queer partners to project this illusion that they’re a welcoming and progressive space,” Confoy said. “But as partners, we’re seeing that behind closed doors, the opposite is true.”