Employees at a Center City Philly Starbucks go on strike

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Workers of the Starbucks at 12th and Walnut streets in Center City Philadelphia are officially on strike.

The employees allege an unfair work environment, intimidation, refusal to allow union reps to be present, reduced work hours, and retaliation since they voted to form a union.

The strike started at 5:30 a.m. Friday and is expected to end at 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s worth it because this is our livelihood. This is how we pay the bills and we deserve a living wage.” said store supervisor Kate Pfligler.