6 Starbucks locations closing in Philadelphia this weekend

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Six Starbucks locations in Philadelphia will permanently close this weekend as part of a broader plan announced by the coffee chain on Thursday.

Starbucks says it will be closing about 1% of its stores across North America, a move that also includes laying off approximately 900 employees.

Among the stores slated to close is the location at 18th and Spruce streets in Philadelphia. That store was previously at the center of a nationwide controversy that led to a company-wide change in Starbucks’ bathroom policy.

According to the company’s website, the closures include the following locations: