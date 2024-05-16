Sussex Central High School expanding to address overcrowding

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When the bell rang at 1:03 p.m. on a recent school day at Sussex Central High, students flooded the hallway to get their next class. Teachers also quickly navigated through the throngs, pushing carts stacked high with books, papers, coffee cups, and laptops. It was a scene humorously described as a lively ‘mob’ by one teacher.

Over the past several years, Southern Delaware has seen significant changes due to a growing population. Naturally, that’s led to overcrowding at Sussex Central. The student body of more than 2,000 far exceeds the school building’s capacity.

Nearly a decade ago, the school added trailers to the back of the property to provide extra classroom space. “We just had the growth in the communities in the west side of [Route] 113 and in the east side of [Route] 113,” explained assistant principal Karen Oliphant. “Just the expansion in general of people moving from the cities to this area.”

Principal Judith Brittingham said with teachers sharing classrooms, those who aren’t teaching are forced to use hallways or stairwells as makeshift planning areas.

“The current Sussex Central building, we have outgrown six or seven years ago as far as capacity,” Brittingham said. “We just have many challenges in terms of the growth and the space in this building… At this point, we are just totally maxed out on space.”