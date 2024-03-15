From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After a week of school and rigorous after-school practices, weekends can become an exhausting affair for indoor track athletes, or student-athletes overall. For track and field members at Wilmington University, an early 4:30 a.m. bus departure means athletes need to rise even earlier.

Dallas Parker, a freshman track athlete at Wilmington University and a graduate of Alexis I. duPont High School, faces the challenge of having all his indoor meets performed out of state. These events predominantly take place at facilities in Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Prince George’s County, requiring travel times ranging from two and a half to three hours.

From his standpoint, the 3–4 hours on the road have a detrimental effect on an athlete’s performance by depriving them of crucial extra sleep, which hinders their chances to win their meets.

“Five of my teammates missed the bus because we had to get [to the high school] at 4:30 a.m., so we didn’t do as good because we needed them there,” he said. “One time we didn’t have a bus to go there before and we needed to run that meet because we needed another chance to make it to states, and we just couldn’t do it.”

Limited transportation often holds them back at a higher level, making their chances of reaching state championships very slim.

What is the solution to address this issue? An indoor sports facility.