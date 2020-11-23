Changing the game

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) greenlit the fall sports season at the end of August, but left it up to the districts about how they wanted to proceed. The Central League, in which Penncrest and Strath Haven play, initially canceled the season on Aug. 28, but by the end of September, more relaxed guidelines from the Chester County Health Department (Delco doesn’t have its own) allowed them to play.

On Friday night, the 39th annual Media Bowl was held at Penncrest’s Louis W. Scott Stadium with much less fanfare than usual. Missing was the usual crowd of students congregated against the fence rounding the track, too cool to sit in the stands with the cheering parents and longtime fans huddled together in the crowd, hot cocoa and soft pretzels from the snack bar in hand.

COVID-19 safety precautions limited the size of the crowd, and mandated fans sit in clusters six feet apart. No tickets were sold for the game, and only about 300 were given out to guests of players, band members, and cheerleaders. The school said that’s about 20% of the total capacity of the stadium.

Penncrest was able to play its entire fall season without any positive virus cases on its sports teams. Penncrest Athletic Director Chip Olinger said that’s because the players took COVID precautions seriously, especially when away from the football field.

“We’ve had kids who have quarantined because they had a family member who tested positive, but we’ve had no cases on the teams personally. If you’re going to be able to compete, and continue to compete, you have to mask, socially distance, and be responsible at home,” he said.

On the sidelines, coaches and personnel from both teams wore face coverings. On the field, players wore plastic visors on their face masks with small ventilation holes, designed to minimize the air droplets transferred between players.

Olinger commended the school’s student-athletes for taking the precautions seriously.

“The weight’s on their shoulders and the kids have done great. We haven’t had one game canceled this season,” he said.

Nia Fitzgerald, Deveyon’s mom, said she appreciated the lengths Penncrest went to in order to allow the kids to play football. When asked about her son playing football despite record COVID numbers in Delco, she said she’s not concerned, since the school has been taking precautions, and the team has only one game left on their schedule on Nov. 25.

“As long as [students] continue to wash their hands, keep their distance, make sure their locker rooms are good, and as long as the district keeps us informed, I have no concerns,” she said. “Children are going through a lot right now, so having them in sports, it’s good for them.”

To lower the risk of student-athletes contracting COVID-19, the Central League imposed a “league only” fall schedule, with each school playing a shortened six-game docket against the intra-league competition. The league also announced member schools would not be allowed to participate in the PIAA fall playoffs.

Without the promise of competing for a state title, from a competitive standpoint, the season is practically meaningless. But the decision to forego a postseason seems prescient now, as elsewhere in the state, a handful of PIAA playoff games have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks at Pennsylvania high schools.

In District 11, mostly within the Lehigh Valley and a few surrounding counties, COVID-19 outbreaks canceled multiple playoff games. East Stroudsburg High School South forfeited its quarterfinal; Nazareth High forfeited its semifinal; and Stroudsburg High forfeited its quarterfinal game. COVID outbreaks also canceled games in Lebanon County, Luzerne County, and the Pittsburgh area,

At Penncrest, after seeing the season canceled earlier in the year due to COVID, players were happy just taking the field after the work they put in over the summer to prepare.

Penncrest senior lineman Brian Loper said the players understood how precarious their season was, and made sure to take precautions to ensure it continued.

“We’ve been making sure to clean our stuff frequently, not leave stuff in the locker room, making sure we’re on top of everything so we can have our season,” Loper said.

He said he and his teammates “didn’t know when the last game would come, so we played every game like it was our last and kept working week after week.”

Jeremy Lehman, also a Penncrest senior lineman, said it was “really nice” that the school “tried to get us our season.” He added: “They’ve been doing everything they can to make sure we can get our games in, do it safely, and get our last year out of this.”