Delaware County plans first-ever LGBTQ Pride parade

Delaware County will kick off Pride Month this year with its first-ever LGBTQ Pride parade on June 3, followed by a festival on June 10.

For the past two years, UDTJ, the local social justice organization behind the inaugural county-wide celebration, organized the Upper Darby Pride Festival.

It took coordinators for the first event in 2021 just 31 days to pull it off. But in 2022, the celebration grew beyond the boundaries of the township, attracting people from across Delco — and as far away as Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The second year, we basically took everything that we did the first year and we tried to soften the edges, perfect it, round it out, and basically expand it,” said Kyle McIntyre, co-founder of UDTJ.

Organizers from UDTJ, which stands for Understanding, Devotion, Take Action, and Justice, decided it was time for a change. The group held a series of town halls across Delco and the feedback was clear.

“We actually want to expand into a county-wide type of thing to invite more people in from different areas,” said Dyamond Gibbs, co-founder of UDTJ.

This year’s grander celebration promises to have multi-day programming and activities for people of all ages, such as face painting, vendors, live music, and drag performances.