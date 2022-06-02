‘Doubling in size’: Upper Darby’s Pride festival is back for year two

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Returning for a second year, Upper Darby’s annual pride festival will once again be held at Upper Darby High School on June 11. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The township’s inaugural Pride Festival was the brainchild of UDTJ — whose name stands for Understanding, Devotion, Take Action, and Justice. The Upper Darby-based social justice organization was founded on issues regarding systemic racism and police brutality.

The group’s focus has expanded, but its mission of making Delaware County more inclusive has remained the same.

Last year’s event was a success for the organizers. It had more than 40 vendors and more than 350 attendees — even though they only had three weeks to pull it off. This time around, planning began in February.

“This year, we are doubling in size. So far, we do have 90 vendors, we’re securing three food trucks, and we’re going to have about 20 performers. So, we’re really, really excited about this year,” UDTJ board member Dyamond Gibbs said.

From face painting and music to games for kids and dancing, the organizers said that there will be something for everyone.