Prosecutors in Delaware County said a woman is responsible for stealing more than $130,000 from the Springfield Youth Club while she worked as treasurer.

Kathleen Hammond, 54, is charged with felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

According to police, a routine audit exposed the theft, and the money was used for an array of personal expenses, including Eagles tickets, vacations, Amazon purchases and Billy Joel concert tickets.

In total, police said Hammond stole about $136,000.

“What we found is oftentimes, when one volunteer becomes the super volunteer and takes care of everything, other people don’t work as hard, as they would say in a corporate or work environment, there’s not the same checks and balances,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Hammond served as treasurer of the club from 2018 until her termination as a result of the allegations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Springfield Youth Club said this has been an “extremely difficult process.”

“This has been an extremely difficult process for all of us at SYC. We have been tricked and misled by someone we trusted over the course of these events. Having this come to light in the public view will now allow us as a youth club be able to move forward as justice will begin to get served. Our board has worked with the county detectives to get to this point, and we are hoping for full restitution given back to the children of SYC,” the statement said.

Action News reached out to Hammond for comment, but she did not return the calls.

Hammond is due back in court on March 28.