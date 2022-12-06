Deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County now being investigated as suspicious

Crews investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning now say the blaze appears suspicious.

The fire began just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Neighbors say it was a very chaotic scene as they woke up to screams on the block.

“It’s devastating. It’s hard to believe. It was a beautiful house and hard to believe it’s just gone like that,” said Kevin Tones.