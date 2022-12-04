Donate

Deadly house fire claims life of person with disability in Darby Township

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • December 4, 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Crews are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a person with a disability.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

The flames were so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the home two different times.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Officials had no comment on any other injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate