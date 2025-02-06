This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A SEPTA train went up in flames on Thursday night in Delaware County.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.

The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire. An image shared with Action News showed smoke billowing out of the windows.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, as the train was being evacuated it was learned the first car was catching fire.

“Very quick action by our crews that that helped allow this to be a safe outcome,” Busch said. “We don’t we don’t know where this started just that it was in the area underneath the train and then obviously engulfed the train in flames.”