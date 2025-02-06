SEPTA train goes up in flames in Delaware County; roughly 350 passengers evacuated
The six-car train was traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire around 6 p.m. Thursday near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.
A SEPTA train went up in flames on Thursday night in Delaware County.
It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.
The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire. An image shared with Action News showed smoke billowing out of the windows.
According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, as the train was being evacuated it was learned the first car was catching fire.
“Very quick action by our crews that that helped allow this to be a safe outcome,” Busch said. “We don’t we don’t know where this started just that it was in the area underneath the train and then obviously engulfed the train in flames.”
Passengers tell Action News smoke was reported several minutes after leaving Philadelphia.
Service to Wilmington has been halted. Amtrak service along the Northeast Corridor is also being impacted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
