Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Leslie Richards is no longer the top brass at SEPTA, but the former executive is still getting paid, according to her contracts obtained by WHYY News.

In October 2024, SEPTA announced that Richards would be stepping down from her role as CEO in November 2024.

But the employment termination agreement shows Richards will be paid $436,722 until November 2025. In addition, she’s eligible for six months of job placement services and 384 hours of unused vacation time.

SEPTA inked its first contract with Richards in October 2019 for her to begin in January 2020. Richards earned $329,732 each year until January 2023. And if she was terminated before the contract expired, she would be owed the remaining balance.

The contract also included a SEPTA-provided vehicle and parking space at its Center City headquarters and commuter regional rail station, plus six weeks of paid vacation, pension and a performance bonus process.

In May 2023, SEPTA’s board reappointed Richards as CEO with a new contract set to expire in January 2027. The terms of the deal changed; if her employment were terminated, she would only be entitled to 12 months of her salary.

But her salary was bumped up to $425,000, with the potential for additional performance and retention bonuses worth another $220,000 if goals were met. That means she could have earned $645,000 by the end of 2025.

Some of Richards’ performance goals included launching the new SEPTA app by March 2024, improving customer survey results, reducing costs by $64.7 million through SEPTA’s efficiency and accountability program, winning $100 million in grants, increasing SEPTA Key Advantage customers to 75,000 from 30,000, increase ridership and improve on-time performance, reduce crimes by 3%, curb accidents, employee injuries and rail derailments.

Kevin Murphy, professor of finance and business economics at University of Southern California Marshall, said the CEO contracts appeared to be standard for the industry – but that her leaving appears to be a termination rather than a resignation.

“It looks to me like they are just living up to that contract, it would be consistent with a separation that was led by SEPTA and not by her,” Murphy said. “That doesn’t sound to me like you can’t fire me, I quit. This sounds more like you, can’t quit, you’re fired. This is a termination.”

Richards did not respond to a request for a news interview for this story.