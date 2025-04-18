This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Standing in the kitchen of her North Philadelphia home, Francine Flemings describes how Hurricane Ida sent water gushing into her home in September 2021. Water poured from a broken downspout through a hole in the roof and seeped in under the door, damaging the ceiling and baseboards and compromising the structural stability of the floor.

“I had standing water in here,” Flemings recalled.

More than three years later, she was about to get needed repairs with the help of volunteers working through AmeriCorps, a federal program that pays a modest living allowance of less than $100 a week to youth aged 18 to 26 years old, who work on a range of community service projects.

But the Trump administration’s funding cuts led to an abrupt layoff of the volunteers, putting home repairs for people like Flemings on pause.

“It makes me want to cry,” Flemings said.

For the last five weeks, the volunteers with AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps have worked to repair storm-damaged homes in Pennsylvania under the guidance of a disaster relief coalition known as the Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. The volunteers were scheduled to begin work on Flemings’ kitchen Wednesday, said Brian Baer, director of a nonprofit that’s part of the coalition.

But the volunteers didn’t show up because AmeriCorps had already sent them home. They will be paid until the end of the month, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s devastating that they had to go home early,” Flemings said. “They are needed — and they’re not just needed by me, they’re needed in an abundance of places. They’re needed all over.”