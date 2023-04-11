Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The city of Chester’s financial viability has deteriorated to the point where the state-appointed receiver is weighing the possibility of disincorporating the city altogether — a situation he is trying to avoid.

Receiver Michael Doweary and his chief of staff Vijay Kapoor relayed the information to the public during Tuesday’s virtual Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee meeting, which is just days before the three-year anniversary of former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf declaring a fiscal emergency in Chester.

“We are desperately trying to avoid disincorporation. It is the worst possible outcome for everybody involved. But just as we warned months ago about the possibility of bankruptcy, we need to do the same with disincorporation. It is a possibility. It’s not something we want, but it is a possibility,” Kapoor said.

While the receiver filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the cash-strapped city in November, Doweary’s office believes ongoing litigation levied by city officials to block the bankruptcy proceedings and modifications of the recovery plan has prevented them from rescuing Chester’s failing finances.

Disincorporation would mean Chester would lose its charter and would functionally cease to exist if a solution is not reached by the end of the year. City employees would be laid off, elected officials would be removed from office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development would appoint an administrator to handle vital services for the area.

Municipal bankruptcy filings are rare. Municipal disincorporations are almost unheard of.

“It would be the absolute worst case scenario for everybody here involved employees, retirees, residents, residents of the city of Chester, residents of Delaware County, residents of the region,” Kapoor said

According to Kapoor, the city would have run out of money by this September, but for agreements made between Chester’s bankruptcy counsel and some of its creditors. The receiver’s team has made considerable improvements to the issues plaguing the city’s police pension plan, but as of March, there were only 16 months of benefits left.