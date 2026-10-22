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On Friday, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia will hold a public memorial for one of its longtime painting and drawing professors, Albert F. Gury, who passed away on June 25 after a long illness. He was 74.

Gury had been involved in PAFA almost constantly for over 50 years. As a student he earned a certificate in painting in 1976 and then stayed on as a teacher. He had served as the chair of the painting department from 2000 to 2022.

“He was teaching up until literally the last week that he was alive,” said Morgan Hobbs, a PAFA alumni and former staff member. “He finished out his summer classes before he passed away.”

Hobbs worked with Gury in after-school programs for teenagers that Gury established for youth with artistic aspirations but without resources to develop them. She said Gury excelled at instilling in his students technique and life lessons.

“There are a few students I remember who were on the autism spectrum or had other mental health needs,” Hobbs said. “He was the type of the type of professor that would champion that student and make sure that they were connected to resources.”

Gury was also known for his work in animal rescue. When Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society was founded in 2005, Gury was one of its first volunteers, fostering cats for adoption. In the 20 years since, it is estimated that about 800 rescue cats rotated through Gury’s home.

“It’s impossible to measure. It is hundreds and hundreds and hundreds over the years,” PAWS Executive Director Melissa Levy said. “For as many cats and kittens as he personally took into his care, the number that he had a hand in finding safe places for was even greater because he inspired and encouraged so many people over the years to get involved in their own way by fostering and adopting and volunteering.”