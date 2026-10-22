Philadelphia’s cat rescue hero and beloved art professor Al Gury to be memorialized at PAFA
Al Gury, 74, was as committed to rescuing cats as he was to teaching art. He passed away after nearly 50 years at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
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On Friday, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia will hold a public memorial for one of its longtime painting and drawing professors, Albert F. Gury, who passed away on June 25 after a long illness. He was 74.
Gury had been involved in PAFA almost constantly for over 50 years. As a student he earned a certificate in painting in 1976 and then stayed on as a teacher. He had served as the chair of the painting department from 2000 to 2022.
“He was teaching up until literally the last week that he was alive,” said Morgan Hobbs, a PAFA alumni and former staff member. “He finished out his summer classes before he passed away.”
Hobbs worked with Gury in after-school programs for teenagers that Gury established for youth with artistic aspirations but without resources to develop them. She said Gury excelled at instilling in his students technique and life lessons.
“There are a few students I remember who were on the autism spectrum or had other mental health needs,” Hobbs said. “He was the type of the type of professor that would champion that student and make sure that they were connected to resources.”
Gury was also known for his work in animal rescue. When Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society was founded in 2005, Gury was one of its first volunteers, fostering cats for adoption. In the 20 years since, it is estimated that about 800 rescue cats rotated through Gury’s home.
“It’s impossible to measure. It is hundreds and hundreds and hundreds over the years,” PAWS Executive Director Melissa Levy said. “For as many cats and kittens as he personally took into his care, the number that he had a hand in finding safe places for was even greater because he inspired and encouraged so many people over the years to get involved in their own way by fostering and adopting and volunteering.”
The PAWS shelter in Gray’s Ferry has a maternity room where pregnant cats can safely give birth. The room is named after Gury.
Gury specialized in caring for rescued cats that had medical problems and were difficult to place in foster care. His third-story walk-up loft apartment on Chestnut Street in Old City served as a home, studio and playground for recovering cats.
In 2016, he took in a cat that was born without eyelids. An operation to graft new lids cost $3,000, which Gury paid himself. The cat was later adopted out.
Levy said Gury was particularly drawn to cats with eye problems because he was a visual artist.
“We talked about it,” she said. “It was something in him that was really moved and motivated to ensure that these tiny creatures could see the world.”
In 2018, Gury’s apartment building burned down. The owners of a bar on the ground floor were later convicted of intentionally setting the building on fire to collect an insurance payout. The fire consumed all of Gury’s stored artwork and six cats.
As soon as Gury reestablished a residence, he resumed fostering cats.
“It’s not always sweetness and light as everyone would like it to be,” Gury said in 2018. “It’s sometimes hard and painful, but I’m committed to this.”
Although cats only seldom appeared on Gury’s canvases, his commitment to art and cats were intertwined. Amanda Kaiserman, a PAFA board member who once took classes with Gury, said taking care of cats was a healing activity for him.
“He felt like, you can’t always count on people, but you can always count on cats,” she said. “He was very conscious of the healing properties of art, and I think he used his art both to help heal other people and for himself. There’s a lot of overlap with his care for cats.”
A gathering memorializing Gury will be held at PAFA’s Rhoden Arts Center auditorium on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by a reception in a nearby gallery with the exhibition “Al Gury: Painting and Purpose.”
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