Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.

However, the relationship between the two parties has fractured. Chester receiver Michael Doweary filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city in November and his office is dueling the city’s elected officials in court to strip them of their administrative powers, citing obstruction, unethical behavior, among other unscalable roadblocks.

Both sides testified before Judge Ellen Ceisler at a trial Monday and Tuesday. The city’s attorney is arguing that suspending the administrative powers of elected officials is a broad overstep that violates administrative code.

Doweary testified that things have gotten so bad between the two parties in Chester that Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland has threatened him multiple times.

“The mayor became irate” at a meeting in February 2021, Doweary said. “[Kirkland] started to call me out on my name, which wasn’t the worst part, but when he got up, walked around the room, and decided to stand over top of me and challenged me to a fight and finger, my face and all the other stuff, I finally had to kind of stand up and step back to make sure that I wasn’t actually attacked,” Doweary said.

Another city official broke up the alleged confrontation, Doweary said, but that wasn’t the last incident.

In December 2022, Doweary testified, discussions with city officials regarding a new chief financial officer grew heated.

“Those conversations quickly broke down and the mayor didn’t make his way completely around the room but he … ‘Watch your back. Your days are numbered.’ Those kinds of — pointing again and that’s been pretty regular,” Doweary said.

In his cross-examination, Kirkland, who is Black, denied having ever physically threatened Doweary, who is also Black, but admitted to calling the receiver a racial slur during the February 2021 meeting and later apologizing.

“I know sometimes things are said that are hurtful and painful, and it makes you more of a better person when you’re able to step to that individual and recognize your wrongs and say and basically say I’m sorry for the comments,” Kirkland said.