The city of Chester is on the verge of bankruptcy and now Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver entrusted to save the cash-strapped city from collapse, has petitioned the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for a writ of mandamus — a request for the court to order city officials to cooperate — against the mayor and council for behavior that he believes has interfered with his efforts.

“Chester is running out of time and on the brink of insolvency, and actions that have been taken here by city officials are making it very difficult for us to do our jobs,” Doweary said in an interview with WHYY News.

Since the start of 2022, the receiver’s office and Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland have publicly clashed on matters concerning a “very one-sided” parking meter contract that Chester is not seeing a “dime” from, accusations that city officials increased their own salaries at the behest of the receiver, and the renewed contract with the controversial incinerator operator.

The receiver is asking the court to address the salary issue, as well as to enforce two recent orders that raised ethical concerns sent to city officials that were ultimately rejected.