Delco’s trash is handled by an independent body known as the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority, whose board members are appointed by the County Council. Waste from the solid waste authority accounts for 30% of the total trash burned in a given year — from the perspective or Covanta and the city of Chester, the authority is essentially a customer.

According to a presentation made by the receiver’s office to Chester’s Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee and confirmed by the county Solid Waste Authority:

Prior to the 2017 agreement, the host fee rate for all waste was $4.92 per ton. But afterward, the host fee for trash from the Solid Waste Authority was inexplicably lowered by nearly 60%, to just $2 per ton. To put that in historical context, the first host community agreement signed in 1989 had a host fee of $2.50 per ton.

The Solid Waste Authority’s current host fee at the incinerator is much lower than the $5-per-ton host fee that it pays to have its ash and waste dumped at the Rolling Hills Landfill in Berks County.

Covanta’s 2017 deal with Chester also lowered the host fee for non-Delaware County customers to $4.45 per ton.

In the four years since then, host fees from the county Solid Waste Authority accounted for only 15% of the total fee revenue, despite contributing about 30% of the trash. The authority has saved nearly $5 million — at the city’s expense.

The receiver’s office estimates that Chester has already missed out on roughly $6 million in host fee revenue and will lose out on another $5 million if the current three-year contract extension remains in place. It says it doesn’t know why the city would negotiate a deal like this.

“That’s a question that is probably best posed to the people who were there. Obviously, the receiver wasn’t there. I wasn’t there. We weren’t at the table. We would just be speculating as to what happened and why, and I think the right people to ask are probably the people who were there,” Kapoor, the receiver’s chief of staff, said.

Who knew about the reduced host fee, and when?

Jim Warner, interim chief executive officer of the county Solid Waste Authority, confirmed for WHYY News the host fee reduction cited by the receiver’s office. Warner, who started at the authority in December 2021, said he, too, is unaware how the host fee came to be lowered.

“I do not know why it was reduced. A lot of people are curious — a lot of people want to know,” Warner said.

According to Warner, the two people at the Solid Waste Authority who would have known would be his predecessor, Joe Vasturia, and the authority’s previous solicitor, Mike Gillin — both of whom passed away last year.

Warner said he hasn’t been able to find written documentation of the reason for the reduction. One binder he has located includes notes from the negotiation, he said, but the writings assume the host fee would remain at pre-2017 levels. He said there is a “void” in the records.

“We’re negotiating with Covanta. Covanta is passing through that number to the city. As far as I can tell, there’s no direct negotiation between the authority and the city,” Warner said.

He promised that the authority will be transparent if it finds a document that explains the mystery behind the reduction. But he added that Chester officials should already know why.

“It takes two parties to agree, so the one end that agreed to it is the city of Chester, so they’re there, and they can be asked,” Warner said.

In an interview with WHYY News, Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said the reduction was the result of negotiating tactics used by the Solid Waste Authority board appointed by the then-Republican-controlled County Council.

“The Delaware County Solid Waste Authority played a little hardball with the city and with Covanta. So much to the fact that if we did not do a contract, the city would have been in position to lose $5 million in host fees,” Kirkland said.

The mayor said the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development hired Econsult Solutions to do a financial condition assessment in 2018 that details the change. Though the report doesn’t reveal the reason for the host fee reduction, Kirkland said that the reduction itself shouldn’t be news to the receiver’s office.

Kapoor, however, said the receiver’s office was not aware of the Econsult report, which was done when the fiscally collapsing city was under the guidance of state-appointed Act 47 coordinators.

“I would say in response … that the receiver and the Act 47 coordinator are two completely different entities. Once the city was placed in receivership, the receiver was the entity and is the group that is now here in Chester and is working to get it out of the financial emergency,” Kapoor said.

Doweary and Kapoor brought up these concerns at the Jan. 25 virtual Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee meeting, which led to a tense back-and-forth between receiver Doweary and Mayor Kirkland.

Kirkland wanted the city’s solicitor, Kenneth Schuster, to speak on his behalf at the meeting, but Doweary wouldn’t allow it. Kirkland responded that it was unfair to allow Kapoor a chance to speak and not Schuster.

“Do you have any questions, comments or concerns to the deal you did with Covanta in 2016 that yielded in the city losing almost $10 million?” Doweary asked Kirkland.

Kirkland came back with a jab of his own about a Covanta facility in York and the salaries of the state-appointed receiver and his staff, which he believes should be made public.

Kirkland later told WHYY News that he was upset about the interaction.

“​To try to send a false message to the community, I won’t stand for it. That does upset me. That does take me out of character. That does make me a little unhappy and have to say some things that draw attention to the truth,” Kirkland said.