The receiver’s team rejected the notion that the salary reduction was agreed on for only one year. Kapoor referred to the phrase “new salary going forward” on page 83 of the Amended Receiver’s Recovery Plan as evidence of it being “clear that this was not a one-time action.”

“The document was shared with the city before this. They had the opportunity to object. They objected on one term. That was not this — and it was passed. So we’re a little bit confused as to this argument, that somehow this was only for one year. It most certainly was not. I was part of the negotiations,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor added that other city employees were in the dark about the raises.

“One of the issues with Chester is, prior to receivership, the agendas didn’t really tell you a lot of what was going to be in the council meeting. So it would have a one-sentence description of what would be on there. But you know, if there were resolutions to be considered, and otherwise, they actually wouldn’t attach those to the council agenda. So the public wouldn’t be able to see it, which is obviously problematic,” Kapoor said.

Kirkland said that is not the case and that every meeting is publicized. He went on to add that he rejected the city’s insurance for years after he was initially elected, and that he is always giving back to the city and the community. Whatever money he receives from the city in the form of salary is spent in the city, the mayor said.

Chester residents deserve to know what salaries the receiver and his team — who are state employees — make, Kirkland said.

The issue, one of many ongoing battles between the receiver and city officials, won’t be resolved until a new Commonwealth Court judge is selected to fill the vacancy of Judge Drew Crompton, who was up for election in 2021 and lost his race.