What to know about Democratic challenger Elizabeth Moro

Moro, 53, was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan. She is one of 12 children. Her father was a Korean War veteran.

“My mom and dad always stressed the importance of working together, learning to get along and most importantly, to be of service for your community,” she said.

She graduated from Western Michigan University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy and women’s studies. Moro initially wanted to be a teacher, but decided to get into politics and policy.

“I truly love the political process,” she said. “I love the fundamentals of our democracy and how it brings us together at the table to work on making things better for the next generation.”

Moro was a program coordinator at the Fetzer Institute from 1996 to 2001. From 2009 to 2017, she was a real estate associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Kennett Square, where she earned her state broker’s license. Since then, she has been in real estate in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

She ran for Congress in 2018 in Pennsylvania’s old 7th congressional district, however, her bid was cut short when the district was redrawn and party leaders asked her to drop out of the race.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote a book called “The Civil Graces Project,” which is a memoir that also tries to define what unites people. After her book was released, Moro opened Centreville Place: Cafe + Market in November 2021.

“The whole point of this cafe is to bring people around the table, around good food, good conversation so that we can remember that we are neighbors and that we can work together,” she said.

Moro was also active in a local effort to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown Township. Motivated by threats to abortion rights, she ran against Williams for the 160th House District in 2024. Moro lost, but she has decided to give it another shot.

“I spent those months right after the election all the way to before the primary just listening to my neighbors saying what is it that’s working, what’s not working,” Moro said.

She lives in Chadds Fords with her husband. The blended family has five kids.