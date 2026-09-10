Pa. election 2026: What to know about the 160th House District race in Chesco and Delco
Republican incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams is facing a challenge once again from Democratic candidate Elizabeth Moro.
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- Pa.’s 160th House District: What’s at stake | The path to victory
- State Rep. Craig Williams: About | History | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Elizabeth Moro: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, Pennsylvania voters will decide who will serve as governor and lieutenant governor for the next four years. State House and Senate seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 160th House District seat in Chester and Delaware counties, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race for the 160th House District seat?
What to know about incumbent Republican state Rep. Craig Williams
Williams, 61, grew up in a military family. He graduated from Bartlett High School in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1983. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University in 1987.
After college, Williams enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a combat pilot in the Gulf War, flying 56 combat missions. During his time as a Marine, he earned a law degree from the University of Florida.
Williams served as a chief prosecutor for the Marine base. He left active duty in 2000 and took a position as deputy legal counsel for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in former President George W. Bush’s administration.
In 2001, Williams received a master of law degree in jurisprudence, virtue ethics and criminal law from the Columbia University School of Law. He also served as a prosecutor on the Joint Terrorism Task Force.
He then spent time as a federal attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in Philadelphia, where he met his wife, Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who at the time was also a federal prosecutor. They eventually moved to Delaware County.
In 2008, Williams unsuccessfully ran for Congress against former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak. From 2009 to 2020, Williams worked as assistant general counsel for PECO. He was elected to the state legislature in 2020.
In 2024, Williams lost to Dave Sunday in the Republican primary to become Pennsylvania’s attorney general.
He currently resides in Concord Township. His campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
What to know about Democratic challenger Elizabeth Moro
Moro, 53, was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan. She is one of 12 children. Her father was a Korean War veteran.
“My mom and dad always stressed the importance of working together, learning to get along and most importantly, to be of service for your community,” she said.
She graduated from Western Michigan University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy and women’s studies. Moro initially wanted to be a teacher, but decided to get into politics and policy.
“I truly love the political process,” she said. “I love the fundamentals of our democracy and how it brings us together at the table to work on making things better for the next generation.”
Moro was a program coordinator at the Fetzer Institute from 1996 to 2001. From 2009 to 2017, she was a real estate associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Kennett Square, where she earned her state broker’s license. Since then, she has been in real estate in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
She ran for Congress in 2018 in Pennsylvania’s old 7th congressional district, however, her bid was cut short when the district was redrawn and party leaders asked her to drop out of the race.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote a book called “The Civil Graces Project,” which is a memoir that also tries to define what unites people. After her book was released, Moro opened Centreville Place: Cafe + Market in November 2021.
“The whole point of this cafe is to bring people around the table, around good food, good conversation so that we can remember that we are neighbors and that we can work together,” she said.
Moro was also active in a local effort to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown Township. Motivated by threats to abortion rights, she ran against Williams for the 160th House District in 2024. Moro lost, but she has decided to give it another shot.
“I spent those months right after the election all the way to before the primary just listening to my neighbors saying what is it that’s working, what’s not working,” Moro said.
She lives in Chadds Fords with her husband. The blended family has five kids.
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