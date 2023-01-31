Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.

With Delaware County’s only city facing bankruptcy, Ceisler ruled on Tuesday that the trial which uncovered deep-rooted issues of mismanagement and unethical behavior convinced her this decision was “not only permissible, but necessary.”

“The testimony presented at the hearing revealed to the Court a culture of denial, blame-shifting, arrogance, and nepotism within the City’s government. The testimony also demonstrated the existence of significant operational issues within the City’s departments, as well as City officials’ lack of transparency, lack of cooperation, and blatant disrespect of Receiver and his team,” Ceisler wrote in her ruling.

Doweary filed for bankruptcy on behalf of the city in November. While tough circumstances can often bring different sides together, the already-weak relationship between the receiver’s office and city officials has only fractured even more.

The receiver alleged the city’s elected officials, who also serve as heads for Chester’s various departments, have been behaving unethically and obstructing his office from doing its job to save the city from financial ruin.

Doweary decided to take the city to court in a nearly unprecedented move to take away the administrative duties of Chester’s elected officials, including Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland.

During the three-day trial in January, city officials argued that the suspension of some of their administrative roles was a significant overstep and a violation of municipal code.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing the receiver brought forth a series of troubling instances, painting a picture of a city government plagued with serious issues of mismanagement and transparency.

From allegations that Kirkland physically threatened the receiver to an overall lack of cooperation in financial investigations, the receiver’s office recounted numerous examples of poor behavior within Chester city government.

“These incidents, together with the evidence of widespread nepotism within the City’s government, demonstrate a pattern of City officials taking care of their own and intentionally turning their backs on wrongdoing within their departments,” Ceisler wrote. “Further exacerbating these problems is the Mayor’s assignment of Council members as department heads based on their loyalty to City Council and the Mayor’s own inclination in a particular year, rather than on the person’s actual qualifications to oversee a particular area. These practices cannot continue.”