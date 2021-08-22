Privately, two days before the state’s petition was submitted, Nichols had submitted his own name for consideration directly to the court. Neither legal representatives for the state Department of Education nor the school district had seen Nichols’ letter prior to the hearing, according to court transcripts.

“I believe a lack of experience in municipal finance has hampered the efforts of past receivers, making it all the more critical that the next receiver understand how to solve the finance and management challenges facing CUSD,” Nichols wrote in his letter.

In his submission, Nichols also included letters of support from Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and State Sen. John Kane.

WHYY News reached out to Kirkland and Kane for comment, but did not immediately receive responses from them.

The court noted that Nichols’ petition for consideration was also supported by Chester Charter School for the Arts and the Chester Community Charter School. In 2019, Chester Community Charter School filed an unprecedented petition to take control of the district’s K-8 schools.

According to the transcripts of the Aug. 5 hearing, legal representatives for Chester Community Charter School said during the proceeding that they had already received Nichols’ resume, and that their board supported “the appointment of Nafis Nichols as a permanent receiver.”

“It was pretty unusual to find out about this other candidate so late in the game. And as Mr. Nichols was questioned by each of the parties, it became clear that Mr. Nichols did not have the qualifications that one might expect from someone who’s going to be a receiver,” said Claudia De Palma, a staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, which has been representing parent and community petitioners along with the Education Law Center since filing a motion to intervene in 2020.

De Palma echoed concerns about Nichols’ public education qualifications, or lack thereof. Nichols studied management and marketing at Delaware State University.

“He wasn’t all that familiar with the financial recovery plan that he would be implementing as receiver,” De Palma said.

WHYY News reached out to Nichols for an interview, but he did not immediately respond to the request.

On Aug. 13, the court selected Nichols as the new receiver. According to the order, “candidate Nichols meets the statutory requirements for appointment and provides experiences, and a spectrum of talents and traits that may assist with the success of receivership and financial recovery.”

Nichols’ term is expected to end on June 3, 2022. The Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center are opposed to his selection, but the attorneys say their hands are tied. So they are calling for support from the top.

“We are urging the state to address this situation, because it’s really the state that would be asking for reconsideration of the rejection of their candidate. And this was a context where the district and the state agreed to supporting Dr. Pladus,” said Maura McInerney, legal director for the Education Law Center.

WHYY News reached out to both the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the school district’s solicitor, Jacquie Jones, for comment, but did not receive an immediate response from either.

New receiver, more questions

The appointment of the new receiver has sparked questions — particularly of Judge Dozor.

“I believe we should have, at the very least, received an explanation from Judge Dozor as to why he rejected the candidate that was put forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the district. I mean, it’s all again, a matter of transparency, and the families and the parents and the students again, somewhat being blindsided by an unexplained decision,” said Eileen MacDonald, executive director of the Delaware County Advocacy and Resource Organization.

Some say the move reeks of municipal politics. Ray Weinmann, a teacher at Toby Farms Intermediate School, said the selection makes it appear as if Nichols was “inserted” into the receiver position by Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland. (The district includes the City of Chester, Upland Borough, and Chester Township.)

“It just really doesn’t pass my smell test, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out,” Weinmann said. “But we’re just gearing up, as far as I’m concerned. We just got to go in and do our job and let everybody else do theirs. And, then we’ll see how this goes.”