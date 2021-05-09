Chester Upland School District confronts the prospect of charter takeover

The Chester Upland School District is on the cusp of being dismantled and replaced with charter schools — which would make it the first district in Pennsylvania to be almost completely under the control of charters. To a crowd of displeased parents and teachers, three charter school networks presented their proposals at a school board meeting Thursday night.

With a substantial number of families outraged and an ongoing lawsuit aiming to impede the process, it’s important to understand how Delaware County’s only city became the epicenter of what many consider an education catastrophe.

“I refuse for me to leave this world knowing that I didn’t do the best that I can to make sure that my children, other children who cannot fend for themselves, to make sure that they … have that quality right to education and the way of life,” said parent Carol Kazeem, who opposes the prospect of a charter school takeover.

Currently, the district’s eight public schools serve the city of Chester as well as smaller Upland Borough and Chester Township. About 34,000 people live in Chester City alone, a population that is nearly 70% Black. The community is among the poorest in the state, and financial tribulations have plagued the under-resourced and underperforming school district. That has led to numerous instances in which the state has been in control.

Jacquie Jones, solicitor for the Chester Upland district, said she believes neglect is the reason it is in this predicament in the first place.

“Like many urban school districts, Chester Upland has experienced significant financial stress, as well as academic stress over many years. As a result of Pennsylvania’s inadequate funding that many of us are experiencing, this has hit this community very hard because of poverty, and some neglect by, I think, a lot of people,” Jones said.

The district has been in Financial Recovery Status with the Pennsylvania Department of Education since 2012 because of “alarming deficiencies” in its management and operations. In recent years, the school district has been under direct control of a court-appointed receiver chosen by Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge Barry Dozor. Ultimately, it is the receiver, not the school board, that has the final say in most matters. There is also a task force made up of school board members and community residents that work in conjunction with the receiver.

The latest chapter in the saga began, however, after the resignation of receiver Peter Barsz in 2019, when Chester Community Charter School filed an unparalleled petition to turn all of the K-8 schools in the district over to charter operations.