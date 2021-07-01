Chester Upland School District avoids unprecedented charter takeover — for now

In an unexpected turn of events, none of the eight public schools in the Chester Upland School District will be taken over by charter operators — at least for now. Juan Baughn, the district’s court-appointed receiver, has formally rejected all three proposals submitted by charter operators in an RFP process.

Baughn’s decision means Chester Upland avoids, for the time being, the distinction of becoming the first district in Pennsylvania to be almost completely under the control of charters.

“We will be going back to the court to make a presentation … and the judge will accept or reject my decision or adjust my decision,” Baughn said in an interview Wednesday. “But it will be then up to the court to decide whether we stick with my decision, or do something different than that.”

Baughn will make his recommendation to Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge Barry Dozor on July 9.

The latest to hold the receiver’s post in the financially struggling district, Baughn announced the results of the long-awaited request for proposals process during a public meeting Tuesday night, and also offered an explanation of his previously announced Aug. 31 resignation.

Although Baughn is relatively new to the post of receiver, he has served in various roles in Chester schools over the past few decades.

“I’ve been doing this now for 55 years, and I want some me-time. So health and age and the opportunity for somebody else to come in and continue what we’ve started — those are the reasons that I’m stepping down,” Baughn said.

His mic drop came after three charter school operators presented their visions for the district to the RFP Review Task Force and the community at a public meeting at the beginning of May.

Many families and teachers were furious then, citing a lack of transparency in the process and overall carelessness. The state of the schools garnered national attention as well as a parent-driven legal intervention. To some, a story of education mismanagement had the potential to devolve into a preventable tragedy: the partial collapse of a public school system.

But now, many in the community are rejoicing at the apparent rebuke of a charter takeover.

As president of the Chester Upland Education Association, Miguelina Grasty’s phone was inundated with messages from her colleagues within the district shortly after the news broke.

“I am ecstatic. I’m so happy and relieved. I’ve been getting so many texts from the teachers, and they’re happy. Some were crying. This was a big load lifted off of us, because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Grasty said.

Kimberlee Kalichak, a teacher at Chester Upland School of the Arts, was one of the people who messaged Grasty. She said she yelled so loud in excitement that she scared her son and dog who were downstairs as she watched Tuesday’s proceedings on Zoom.

“I had like screamed and jumped. I started crying, just out of nowhere, I had tears of joy. And I was emotional. And for a good two, three minutes, I was crying, because I was so excited knowing that we weren’t going to be sold out to the highest bidder, which is what we as teachers and many community members have felt like has happened to us this year,” Kalichak said.