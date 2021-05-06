Pa. superintendents, charter advocates continue to spar over school funding

Superintendents from across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday afternoon to call for changes to the state’s charter school laws.

The advocacy comes as the financial pressure on districts has increased due to a significant boost in charter school enrollment during the pandemic. The student body of cyber charters alone grew by 60% in 2020, and the declines in district enrollment cost school districts an extra $350 million in revenue, according to the Keystone Center for Charter Change at Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA), the group that organized the event.

Many of the reforms sought by the association have been debated in Harrisburg for at least a decade without garnering much traction. High on the list of criticisms Wednesday was the cyber charter school funding model, which says that school districts need to pay cyber charters at a rate based on the local cost of in-person education.

In the 2020 school year, different Pennsylvania school districts paid between $9,170 and $22,300 per student in cyber charter tuition — a fact that frustrates districts who want cyber rates set based on actual cost.

Bensalem School District Superintendent Samuel Lee said if the funding model does not change, the “options and opportunities will be significantly compromised” for the students who remain in his district.