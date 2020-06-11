Philly City Council introduces police reform bills; Delco sheriff bans chokeholds

City Council introduces police reform bills

Amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the police killing of George Floyd, Philadelphia City Council is considering a group of bills aimed at making changes to the city’s police department.

One measure, introduced by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, would prohibit police from using restraints that run the risk of suffocating someone. That includes chokeholds, hogtying and the “placement of body weight on the head, face, neck, chest or back.”

“What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis should never have happened and we want to be on the forefront to make sure it doesn’t happen here in the city of Philadelphia,” Johnson said during Thursday’s virtual City Council session.

Another bill would reinstate a requirement that all police officers live in the city. Since 2010, Philadelphia police officers have been allowed to live outside the city after at least five years on the job.

Other legislation would mandate that a public hearing be held before any police union negotiations begin, and would create a Citizens Police Oversight Commission to oversee the department.

The goal is to pass some measures by June 25, the final council session before the body breaks for summer.

The bills come three days after a veto-proof majority of City Council sent Kenney a letter calling for reforms to the police department. The letter also stated that Council could not accept spending more money on police, while other departments and services would see cuts.

The next day, Mayor Jim Kenney announced he was dropping his proposal to add $19 million to the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget next fiscal year.