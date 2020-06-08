Black Pa. lawmakers filibuster for police reform; Turzai agrees to special session

Members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus took control of the State House today to demand action on a suite of police reform bills.

Flanked by a banner reading “Black Lives Matter,” representatives filibustered for over an hour, delivering impassioned speeches that touched on their experiences as Black Americans.

“We are sick of lip service, we want change,” said Rep. Malcom Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), straining his voice to be heard without a microphone.

They also invited the chamber to kneel for eight minutes and forty-six seconds — the time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

The lawmakers asked Republican leaders who control the chamber to call votes on a package of 19 police reform bills, which include creating a database of officer complaints and outlawing police chokeholds. Some of the bills have languished in committee for over a year.

Today, we came to Harrisburg to demand @RepTurzai to move on our police accountability bills that have been sitting for one year! At 1pm we took the Speaker’s rostrum. We will not leave until we have action. If Black Lives Matter, then RUN MY BILLS! Protect Black lives. https://t.co/dhWI3uxpK1 — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) June 8, 2020

Caucus members began their speeches shortly before 1p.m. when a regular House session was set to begin.

After about 90 minutes of speeches, House Majority Leader Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) was allowed to take control of the rostrum and called for a special legislative session dealing specifically with police reform. Turzai acknowledged his privilege as a white man, and said he was in solidarity with those fighting racism, but stopped short of saying he would support the reform bills in question.

“The opportunity is before us to move forward and look at the legislation that has been proposed,” Turzai said.