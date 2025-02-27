Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations near Philly’s Central High School
The fire department said the evacuations, near the intersection of the city’s East Germantown, Logan and Ogontz neighborhoods, are a “precautionary measure.”
Students and staff at Central High School in Philadelphia have been evacuated after a large gas line ruptured Thursday morning.
The gas line was struck around 8:15 a.m. during construction work at the intersection of West Olney Avenue and 18th Street, sending a cloud of smoke into the air.
Philadelphia's Central High School was evacuated this morning after a large gas line ruptured during construction work.— Zoe Read (@zoeread88) February 27, 2025
A parent of two Central High students shared this video of the aftermath.@WHYYNews @whyy pic.twitter.com/MUukfHRQYb
The school and a nearby apartment building were evacuated as a “precautionary measure,” according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
The Fire Department is currently on the scene to secure the area and address the gas leak. There are no fires and no injuries, fire department officials said.
Road closures are in effect at the following intersections:
- 16th and Olney
- 20th and Olney
- Ogontz and Summerdale
- Ogontz and Chew
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
