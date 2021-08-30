Germantown rezoning highlights neighborhood tensions over parking, density

The Philadelphia City Planning Commission, or PCPC, is eying a rezoning plan for northern Germantown, with a focus on imposing new rules mandating developers provide parking with their projects and putting limitations on building.

The rezoning plan, which is currently up for public review, would create the new rules for building in a historic neighborhood experiencing a boom in growth as demand for housing swells in the city. It ticks off a laundry list of local priorities both big and small: Reacting to neighbor complaints about increasing density and parking problems, imposing a facade review process, limiting housing development in a flood-prone area, and remapping some irregularly zoned parcels to conform with their surroundings.

Perhaps most significantly, the plan would expand an existing parking overlay along Germantown Avenue to an area between Rittenhouse to Johnson streets. The overlay mandates that any new developments that feature more than 10 units provide off-street parking lots or garages.

Although planners originally issued rezoning recommendations for the area back in 2018, Councilmember Cindy Bass’ office said the office requested a second look at the area, following the commencement of several by-right apartment construction projects.

“There [are] currently a number of multi-unit building projects on and around Germantown Avenue. A lot of these projects do not include parking, which has resulted in the displacement of residential spots,” said William Careri, a spokesperson for Bass. “Our office reached out to have the remapping initiated because of the parking issues our neighborhoods were experiencing.

The overlay would also exempt development fronting Germantown Ave, a commercial strip that dates back to the colonial era, from ground-floor commercial requirements and trigger a “facade review” process overseen by PCPC for all new buildings or major alterations. Typically, such a review is mandated only for buildings that are designated as historic and subject to protections.

The remapping shares similarities with other resident-driven efforts to limit neighborhood change in areas that have attracted development. Other sections of the city have seen neighbors and councilmembers push for height restrictions as a means to preserve character and limit gentrification and a variety of other restrictions. But, often, these efforts have unintended consequences and can limit the development of housing.

In its own citywide “Philadelphia 2035” planning guidelines, the City Planning Commission broadly set a goal of directing more “multifamily housing development to commercial streets and train stations” in the same area now targeted for rezoning. But parts of the proposed rezoning along Germantown Ave, which hosts transit agency SEPTA’s Route 23 bus, would instead make some of those developments more complex and difficult to construct. The plan covers the area roughly bounded by Rittenhouse Street and Johnson Street between Wissahickon and Chew Avenues.