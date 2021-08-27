Days after the city school board voted to mandate vaccination for all School District of Philadelphia staff, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency took a cue from other agencies. Transit agencies in New York City and the Washington, D.C. area have issued vaccine mandates. The Philadelphia Housing Authority announced Friday that the agency’s 1,300 employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

“We’re considering it,” Busch said regarding a SEPTA vaccine mandate. ”We don’t have a definitive answer yet, but we’re having discussions about it.”

Currently, the authority offers a $100 stipend for employees who get the vaccine as an incentive to boost vaccination rates among the workforce. Busch estimates that more than 60% of SEPTA employees have gotten the jab.