After 4 years, SEPTA reinstates phased-in parking fees. Here’s what to know

Jordan Toy is one of several customers who will begin paying to park again on Monday. He tells Action News that he often parks at Fern Rock Transportation Center to get to work and into Center City on weekends.

He said free parking has made his commute easier over the last few years.

“It’s been very helpful to have to not pay for parking,” said Toy. “That’s just also an additional thing that I don’t have to do in the morning at 6 a.m. whenever I’m catching the train.”

He said he’s not concerned about the fee increase, but he does have issues with the new app SEPTA is offering as a method of payment.

“The primary issue I’m having is they created a whole new app for parking that now everybody has to download — something else in addition to the three other apps that SEPTA has,” Toy explained.

SEPTA said it awarded a $12.3 million contract to Flowbird America to develop a “new, state-of-the-art parking system that will streamline fee collection and improve customer convenience.”

Riders will be able to pay for parking fees by using the SEPTA Park app, kiosks, or via text message.

Mesfin Fassail said while he’s enjoyed the free perk, paid parking has been long overdue.

Plus, he said paying $2 is far better than the prices he would have to pay to park in Center City.

“It is a gift for people the last few years,” he said. “Go downtown, it’s $15, $17, $18 for parking. This one is a fair price.”

SEPTA said it will have ‘ambassadors’ on-site to answer questions.

Parking Enforcement Officers will read license plates using vehicle-mounted cameras, SEPTA said, and violations or warnings will be issued for illegally parked vehicles.

For more, visit SEPTA.org.