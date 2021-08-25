SEPTA police are awaiting approval from the city district attorney’s office to arrest a security guard caught on video assaulting someone at a station on the Market-Frankford Line.

According to a SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Allegheny Station after a man allegedly tried to steal a backpack that belonged to the guard. Surveillance video footage of the incident shows the guard striking the man, sending him to the ground.

The individual left the scene, so his injuries are unknown at this time. The pending charges are “assault and related charges,” said Busch. In the meantime, the guard — who is employed by a private contractor hired by SEPTA —is barred from working on the system.

The attack is the second reported to have occurred at a transit station in a matter of weeks. Back in late July, a security guard punched a man to the ground then struck him repeatedly. That guard has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The unarmed guards were the result of a $1.5 million agreement with Allied Universal Security Services back in April to address safety concerns on the system, particularly on the Market-Frankford Line. Sixty guards were deployed on the subway/elevated line between 15th Street Station and Frankford Transportation Center to aid SEPTA police by monitoring the system.